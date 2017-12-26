Filed Under:LaVar Ball, lonzo ball

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It apparently was a very merry Christmas for LaVar Ball.

The basketball patriarch was gifted a Rolls Royce Dawn from son and Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.

“Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas especially my parents #ItsTheLeastICouldDo”, wrote Ball on Twitter.

The uber-luxury car costs around $350,000 – or roughly three bi-weekly paychecks for Lonzo’s $6.2 million salary this season – but the convertible version given to LaVar is estimated to top $400,000.

Meanwhile, Lonzo missed the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His status for Wednesday’s game was unclear.

