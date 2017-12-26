SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least five people were hurt in a crash in South Los Angeles Monday evening.
The accident occurred just before 10:15 p.m. on South San Pedro Street, just below the 105 Freeway. According to Los Angeles police, a Toyota Corolla carrying five people went off the roadway and slammed into a parked car.
Los Angeles firefighters had to extricate two trapped victims from the Corolla using the Jaws of Life. The three other occupants were ejected. It was unclear if anyone was in the parked car.
All five were rushed to local hospitals. At least one of them was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, police said. No names were released.
The circumstances and cause of the crash remain under investigation.