ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — The body of a woman found Saturday in the Angeles National Forest was a stabbing victim, authorities said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detectives said the unidentified victim was found with multiple stab wounds around 1:30 p.m.
The woman’s name and age were not revealed pending notification of her next of kin. The woman was an adult Latina.
The victim — declared dead at the scene — was found near mile marker 30.45, authorities said.
Officials did not say how long they believed the body was at the location. They did say it appeared she was dumped off a steep hillside just off the road.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
The investigation is on-going.