LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A clinical psychologist with the county of Los Angeles Department of Mental Health has taken credit for the package of horse manure that was left at the Bel Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the weekend.
Dr. Robert Strong, who goes by “Dr. Robert” on Twitter, cited the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul that was approved last week by the U.S. Congress and signed Friday by President Donald Trump as his motivation. Strong agrees with critics who say the policy favors the rich at the expense of the poor and working class.
The suspicious package was found at about 7:40 p.m Saturday at 965 Bel Air Road. Police cleared the package at around 8:45 p.m.
Mnuchin was not in Los Angeles at the time.
