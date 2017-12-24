VERNON (CBSLA) — Authorities say a freight train has derailed into a building Sunday, causing traffic delays.
The incident unfolded just before 2 p.m. Sunday at 26th and Downey Road.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
Police in Vernon said traffic was expected to be shut down for some time.
Metrolink also reported via Twitter that OC Line 663 to Los Angeles was experiencing a delay of about 20 minutes as a result.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.