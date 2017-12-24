ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, you’re not alone.
Shoppers were out and about on Sunday morning at Kohl’s in Alhambra, where prices were slashed as deep as half-off on some items.
On Saturday, shoppers flocked to the Glendale Galleria as more than half of holiday shoppers waited until this weekend to purchase gifts.
Retail experts say, by the time the holidays are over, the average American will spend $600 on gifts.
“I guess I took the online shopping for granted and I thought I had everything taken care of,” said Juan Millian, a shopper. “But, when I reviewed by Christmas list, I realized I had a couple of things I needed to pick up so that’s why I’m here. Otherwise, it was a great shopping season.”
Kohl’s said it had to add extra staff as it expected to get very busy Sunday.