LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Secret Service on Sunday revealed more details about the gift-wrapped horse manure delivered to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The LAPD bomb squad was at 965 Bel Air Road where the suspicious package was found at about 7:40 p.m Saturday.
The package was left with a neighbor near Mnuchin’s Bel-Air home and contained a note with negative comments for President Trump and the $1.5 billion tax bill signed into law last week, the Secret Service said.
CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo reported Saturday night that police said the package contained gift-wrapped horse manure. Police cleared the package at around 8:45 p.m.
Mnuchin was not in Los Angeles at the time. The Secret Service is still investigating. No Arrests have been made.
There were a lot of frustrated neighbors Saturday. Including Zsa Zsa Gabor’s widower.
“We have $50 million homes and we can’t move, we can’t get out,” Prince Frederick von Anhalt, who was trapped for two hours, said. “That’s bad, they have to find another way.”
So many thoughts:
1. Mnuchin lives next to “Prince Frederick von Anhalt”?!? Really going overboard to cement his status as a minor Bond villain.
2. Von Anhalt makes a good point: It probably would have taken significantly less than 2 hours if the police had just thrown poor people on the package to see if it exploded. C’mon LAPD!
3, I’m not sure everyone picked up on this, but von Anhalt lives in a $50 million home. $50 million.
4. If some entrepreneurial farmer near LA started an online business that delivered packaged manure to von Anhalt, they would make an absolute killing. Heck, I’m in for $50.