SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southern California.

The Press-Enterprise reports 35-year-old Alex Franco died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in San Juan Capistrano.

A report from the California Highway Patrol said Franco’s motorcycle drifted into a lane of oncoming traffic along Ortega Highway around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Ralph DeSio, a Border Patrol spokesman, told the newspaper that the agency was sending its condolences to Franco’s family and friends.

Franco had worked as a Border Patrol agent since February 2009.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch