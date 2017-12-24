SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southern California.
The Press-Enterprise reports 35-year-old Alex Franco died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in San Juan Capistrano.
A report from the California Highway Patrol said Franco’s motorcycle drifted into a lane of oncoming traffic along Ortega Highway around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Ralph DeSio, a Border Patrol spokesman, told the newspaper that the agency was sending its condolences to Franco’s family and friends.
Franco had worked as a Border Patrol agent since February 2009.
