RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — It looked like a scene out of the “Fast and Furious” franchise but it was all too real.

A car crew showing off their stuff Saturday night on the 215 Freeway zigged and zagged and generally put other drivers on edge.

Officials said ome of the crew antics antics were potentially dangerous to other drivers.

As KCAL9’s Tina Patel reports, one thing the drivers who shut down the freeway didn’t plan on — a police helicopter flying overhead at the time.

Drivers who got caught in a traffic jam might want to blame the the show last night.

“It’s dangerous, it’s stupid. the amount of people it affects,” said a photographer named William.

“When the cars are going around in circles, they’re not paying attention to who is around, what other vehicles, these spectators are actually going out trying to touch the vehicle, trying to film, trying to get that up close look,” said William.

In Saturday’s case, William wasn’t the only one who caught the show live — so did the Riverside Police helicopter.

Police joined with CHP to try to catch the driver.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time drivers have pulled dangerous stunts. It’s happened here in Southern California and up in the Bay area. In some cases drivers haven’t just shut down freeways — they’ve stopped traffic on bridges. Some think the popularity of movies like “Fast and Furious” is to blame.

“It’s crazy, it’s just a movie,” says Brian Davis.

“Somebody could get hurt or they could hurt themselves, they need to to think,” says driver Ken President.

The freeway is definitely not the place to be hosting these events,” says William.

CHP declined to release details on the numbers of drivers cited or whether any cars were impounded.