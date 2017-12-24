With both Christmas Day and New Years Eve, it’s a week made for celebrating. Between the bookended holidays are a few fun ways to spend a week that many have off, including sporting events, some snow play, and a comedy show.

Monday, December 25

Grinchmas at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City

Spend Christmas Day with all the Whos from Who-ville at Universal Studios’ annual Grinchmas celebration. Grinchy fun is in store as you listen to cheery carols from the Who-ville singers, snap a Seuss-y selfie with the Grinch himself and his little dog Max, and maybe even pop over to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for some Christmastime magic.

Holiday Ice Rink

The Lakes at Thousand Oaks, Thousand Oaks

www.shoplakes.com

While L.A. doesn’t have actual lakes that freeze over for a nice Christmas skate, The Lakes at Thousand Oaks do transform one of their water features into an outdoor ice skating rink for the season. They’re open Christmas Day, and your ticket includes skate rental.

Dine Out for Christmas

Various Locations

The presents have been torn open, the house is a wreck, and the last thing you want to do is cook a Christmas meal. Luckily restaurants around the city are ready to help you out. Check out our list of Where to Eat on Christmas Day, and leave the cooking (and mess) to the professionals.