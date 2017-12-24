Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City
universalstudioshollywood.com
Spend Christmas Day with all the Whos from Who-ville at Universal Studios’ annual Grinchmas celebration. Grinchy fun is in store as you listen to cheery carols from the Who-ville singers, snap a Seuss-y selfie with the Grinch himself and his little dog Max, and maybe even pop over to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for some Christmastime magic.
Holiday Ice Rink
The Lakes at Thousand Oaks, Thousand Oaks
www.shoplakes.com
While L.A. doesn’t have actual lakes that freeze over for a nice Christmas skate, The Lakes at Thousand Oaks do transform one of their water features into an outdoor ice skating rink for the season. They’re open Christmas Day, and your ticket includes skate rental.
Dine Out for Christmas
Various Locations
The presents have been torn open, the house is a wreck, and the last thing you want to do is cook a Christmas meal. Luckily restaurants around the city are ready to help you out. Check out our list of Where to Eat on Christmas Day, and leave the cooking (and mess) to the professionals.
Various Locations
beaches.lacounty.gov
From Malibu to Manhattan Beach, sandy sledding hills masquerading as storm walls have been erected for the winter months. Grab a sled, some sunscreen, and go sledding SoCal style at the beach. Some of the more notable beach sledding hills can be found in Malibu, Venice, Marina del Rey, and Playa del Rey.
Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square, Downtown L.A.
holidayicerinkdowntownla.com
Skate among the skyscrapers with a spin around an ice rink in the heart of downtown. Go during the day and skate under the sun, or head there for some wintry fun under the stars. The rink is open until January 15.
Staples Center, Downtown L.A.
www.nhl.com
Tonight the hometown L.A. Kings take on newcomers to the NHL game, the Vegas Golden Knights. The Pacific Division lead is up for grabs, as both teams continue scoring their way to the top.
Kidspace Children’s Museum, Pasadena
www.kidspacemuseum.org
Chill out playing in real snow without leaving L.A. with a trip to Kidspace Children’s Museum’s snow area. In addition to perfecting your snowball making skills, add to a winter art installation, learn about the science of snow, decorate cookies, and enjoy a world dance performance from the group Arte Flamenco.
L.A. Lakers vs L.A. Clippers
Staples Center, Downtown L.A.
www.nba.com
The battle for Staples Center continues as Lonzo Ball and the Lakers host hometown rivals, the Clippers. Find out who will dominate home court in tonight’s matchup between our two L.A. teams.
Santa Monica Playhouse, Santa Monica
santamonicaplayhouse.com
Whether you already have New Year’s Eve plans and still want to catch a fun show, or are looking for a way to celebrate with the whole family, the Actors’ Repertory Theatre’s Pre-New Year’s Eve party is a fun way to start ringing in 2018. A buffet supper, bubbly both alcoholic and not, tiaras, noisemakers, and lots of musical entertainment makes for a night of merriment.
George Lopez
Microsoft Theater, Downtown L.A.
www.microsofttheater.com
Dubbed one of the “Top 25 Hispanics in America” by Time magazine, actor and comedian George Lopez is bringing his act to the Microsoft Theater tonight. He’ll be examining race and ethnic relations, and giving his unique and hilarious take on Mexican American culture.
Queen Mary, Long Beach
www.queenmary.com
What’s fancier than celebrating New Year’s Eve aboard a giant boat? The Queen Mary offers not only an evening of live entertainment with acts like Sir Mix-A-Lot and Selena Tribute Band, but food, drinks, and one of SoCal’s top fireworks display. The 15-minute-long show will paint the night sky off the stern of the ship, synced to festive music.
Grand Park + The Music Center’s N.Y.E.L.A.
Grand Park, Downtown L.A.
nyela.grandparkla.org
www.theatricum.com
The West Coast’s flagship New Year’s Eve celebration is back, as 90 acres of downtown is taken over with L.A.’s biggest dance party. All ages are welcome to the free family-friendly event that features two stages, the city’s top DJs and bands, interactive motion-graphic activations, and more leading up to the countdown to the new year.
Family New Year’s Eve
L.A. Zoo Lights
http://www.lazoolights.org
www.theatricum.com
Families who want to celebrate the new year without partying into the night will appreciate the L.A. Zoo’s 9 p.m. toast during their normal L.A. Zoo Lights night. The all-ages party includes a dinner buffet and dessert, ride on the carousel, DJ dance party, and cash bar. After New York’s ball drop, guests can enjoy the zoo until closing.