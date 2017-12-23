EASTVALE (CBSLA) — An off-duty Pomona police officer used his weapon to fend off a burglary at his Eastvale home Saturday, police said.
The officer fired shots and suspected burglars fled. Investigators wouldn’t say if anyone of them were struck.
Homeowners in Eastvale taking a walk to enjoy Christmas lights were surprised to see police tape blocking off part of the neighborhood.
“It’s really odd. we’ve lived here about five years now, I don’t think I’ve seen police cars more than once or twice in this entire area,” Jeff Barrette said.
Investigators say multiple people tried to break into the home at around 1:30 p.m. not realizing the homeowner, and off-duty Pomona police officer was inside.
“This is very unusual for this city, there’s a lot of law enforcement officers who live out here,” Retired LAPD officer Robert Yanz said. “So for someone to come and do that in this neighborhood, it’s pretty brave of them to do that.”