LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD bomb squad was at 965 Bel Air Road where a suspicious package was found at about 7:40 p.m Saturday night.
The address is believed to be that of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Bel-Air home, a desk officer at the LAPD West Los Angeles Station said. However, the package was found at a home next door to Mnuchin’s.
CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo reported that police said the package contained gift-wrapped horse manure.
Police cleared the package at around 8:45 p.m.
The Secret Service is now investigating.
There were a lot of frustrated neighbors. Including Zsa Zsa Gabor’s widower.
“We have $50 million homes and we can’t move, we can’t get out,” Prince Frederick von Anhalt, who was trapped for two hours, said. “That’s bad, they have to find another way.”
City News Service contributed to this report