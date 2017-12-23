SYLMAR (CBSLA) — The Creek Fire which has been burning for almost three weeks in the hills above Sylmar is expected to be fully contained by midnight tonight.
Since it began in the early hours of Dec. 5 the Creek Fire has scorched more than 15,600 acres. The fire destroyed 60 homes and 63 outbuildings and damaged another 55 homes and 26 outbuildings.
Three firefighters suffered minor injuries. At its peak more than 1,600 firefighters battled the flames and more than 150,000 households were under evacuation orders.
The cause remains under investigation.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)