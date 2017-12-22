ORANGE (CBSLA) – A SWAT team took up positions outside a Orange home Friday morning and tried to coax a woman suspected in a domestic dispute involving a firearm to emerge, but the incident ended without an arrest.
Officers went at 5:25 p.m. Thursday to the 4500 block of Simmons Avenue in response to a report of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman, said Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat.
The man was able to get out of the home without injury, Amat said. The woman remained in the home alone, refusing to leave.
A SWAT team was called to the scene to try to persuade the possibly armed woman to exit the home, Amat said.
The standoff continued until about 2 a.m., when police cleared the scene.
The woman was not arrested and officers did not enter the home but the matter remained under investigation, police said.
