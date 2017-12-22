Filed Under:Christmas Eve, Free Rides, LA Metro, Local TV, Metro Bike Share, Metrolink, New Year's Eve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro will once again fill the role of designated driver for holiday party-goers this year, offering free rides on all Metro bus and rail lines on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Metro’s regular Sunday schedule will be observed on both days, with free rides being offered from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Christmas Day, Metro bus and rail will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule with limited bus lines available, and New Year’s Day will follow the same schedule.

Metrolink is also getting into the holiday spirit by offering special service to the Rose Parade. Trains on major lines will begin departing as early as 5 a.m. Passengers arriving at Union Station will be able transfer to the Metro Gold Line for free in order to reach Pasadena for the parade.

This is the first Rose Parade since Metro launched bike share in Pasadena. Metro Bike Share will have a special mobile kiosk in Victory Park for those who would like to bike to post-parade float viewing.

For more information visit LA Metro, Metrolink and Metro Bike Share.

