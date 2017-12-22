LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 4 million travelers are expected to travel through Los Angeles International Airport during the holidays.
This year’s holiday travel is estimated to be just slightly up last year’s record for the holiday season, according to Los Angeles World Airports.
The 19-day holiday period, which began last Friday, continues through Jan. 2. Saturday is expected to be the busiest day, with more than 253,000 passengers catching flights.
The slowest days to travel are expected to be Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, with between 205,000 to 212,000 passengers traveling on those days.
According to the Automobile Club of America, 1.73 million Americans are expected to travel during the holidays, with most travelers expected to drive to their destinations.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)