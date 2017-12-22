CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — The Camarillo Police Department would like to thank the public for their help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.
The alleged theft occurred at Kmart, in Camarillo on November 17.
Police said the suspect exited the store without paying f merchandise. Surveillance footage was provided by Kmart which depicted the suspect committing the theft.
Four days later, detectives released a news story asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The story included still photos taken from the surveillance video. Over the course of seven days, the Camarillo Investigations Unit received “numerous” anonymous tips that identified Charlotte Bauer, as the suspect.
Bauer was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Main Jail, for charges not related to the Kmart theft on Dec. 10.
Thanks to the public’s help in identifying Bauer, deputies were also able to arrest Bauer for the Kmart theft while she was still in custody, on the other case.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank members of the public “for their on-going support and due diligence in providing information to assist our agency in solving crimes.”