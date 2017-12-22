(credit: Winter Fest OC)

With the holiday weekend finally here, chances are you have a few extra guests in town and you will be asked to do some entertaining. Instead of worrying about how best to keep family and friends from going bored, we put together a cool little reference list of the best things happening in Orange County over Christmas weekend. Ranging from family-friendly to culturally uplifting, you certainly have some options this weekend.

Friday, December 22



Holiday Choir Performance

Brea Downtown Brea Downtown The corners of Brea and Birch anchor the entertainment section of downtown Brea and offer one of the most charming neighborhood hangouts in all of Orange County. Brimming with shops, restaurants, and two movies theatres all within walking distance, there is plenty of reason to spend more than a few hours exploring. This Friday, the Brea Olinda choir will be on hand in the plaza to perform a holiday concert. Singing the classics to celebrate Christmas, visitors can round out their gift buying and soak in a beautiful choral serenade to ease the stress of that last minute shopping.

Saturday, December 23



Winter Fest OC

Costa Mesa

www.winterfestoc.com Costa Mesa Making its way back to the fairgrounds, Winterfest OC has made some improvements to better accommodate the popularity of their seasonal playground. Bringing back favorites like their tubing summit, the outdoor ice rink, and the nightly appearance from Santa flying overhead before the firework and snowfall finale, guests will get some spectacle for their spend. New this year, Winterfest OC will open their Alpine Village, an open area that will include a toddler play zone and even a 100-foot animated light tunnel. Crafts, games, and loads of ways to place in the snow, Winterfest OC is the best way to bring the North Pole to life for the kids. Motown – The Musical

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org In the lexicon of American culture, no record label has ever had the impact that Motown has. This musical follows the inspirational story of Berry Gordy and his journey to shape music, art, and American history. Featuring the music that helped define a generation, songs from Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and more anchor this essential Broadway production.

Sunday, December 24



Disney On Ice Presents: Follow Your Heart

Honda Center, Anaheim

www.disneyonice.com Honda Center, Anaheim Featuring vignette-style segments that follow the journey of the various Disney characters like Dory (Finding Dory), Olaff, Arendelle, Anna and Elsa (Frozen), Buzz and Woody, and the Princesses like, Cinderella, Ariel and Rapunzel, the common theme throughout is to let your heart be your guide. While the show boasts a cast of familiar faces for the younger fans, adults will find themselves charmed by the heartwarming tales and how they resonate with the little ones. Allowing the kiddos a new way to enjoy their favorite Disney characters, consider tickets to this show an essential early Christmas gift. Experience The Holiday Magic At Disneyland

Disneyland, Anaheim

www.disneyland.com There might be no better way to physically channel the holiday season then to take an evening stroll down Main St. USA in the Disney kingdom. The Happiest segues into the Merriest place on Earth around this time of year and in addition to the usual attractions and rides, Disneyland adds extra spectacle for the season. At the end of each evening, the sky is illuminated with fireworks then transitions into snowfall, actual snowfall, throughout different corners of the park. The lights, the sights, and even a daily holiday parade make a visit to Disneyland during December one of the best things to do for Christmas. Visit our guide for more information!

Article by Ramon Gonzales