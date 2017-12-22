MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Four suspects have been arrested and three more are sought in connection with a shooting at a busy Monrovia bar earlier this month that killed a 43-year-old man and wounded two others.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held a news conference Friday afternoon at the Hall of Justice to provide details on the case. Four suspects are in custody and three more are wanted, the sheriff’s department said.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Dec. 2 at the Gem City Grill in the 100 block of East Olive Avenue.

While police said the shooting was gang-related, the location is not known for gang activity.

Witnesses at the time said it was precipitated by an argument that escalated into a fight. The suspect and his companions entered the bar just before midnight and got into a fight with some patrons, witnesses told sheriff’s investigators.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting three men.

The bar, which is known for hosting live music, was filled with patrons when the shots rang out. Some people ran into nearby businesses and apartments to take shelter as Monrovia police rushed to the scene.

All three victims were taken to nearby hospitals, where one of them, Michael Lowe of Monrovia, was pronounced dead. The other two men, both 24 years of age, survived.

The suspect and his companions escaped.

The shooter has been identified as Jeremiah LaCroix, described as a known gang member.

KCAL9’s Dave Lopez reported that police took both his parents into custody and charged them with being accessories to murder for allegedly harboring their son. The parents are being held on $2 million bail each.