Filed Under:Engagement Photos, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New engagement photos of Prince Harry and actress and Los Angeles native Meghan Markle were released Thursday morning.

Kensington Palace released the images by fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski on Twitter.

The first image shows Prince Harry in a sharp blue suit sitting with Markle, wearing a black dress with an embroidered, sheer top, in his arms on a step below him. Her engagement ring, which features diamonds from the collection of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, is prominently displayed.

A second photo was shot in black and white, with the couple looking away from the camera, smiling and cuddled into Prince Harry’s coat.

The couple also released a “candid photo” as thanks for “the warm and generous” messages they’ve received.

The photos were taken earlier this week at Frogmore House, a private royal residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The couple, who announced their engagement last month, will be married at Windsor Castle on May 26.

