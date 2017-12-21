JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Forty office trailers were destroyed and 20 more damaged by a wind-whipped fire in Jurupa Valley.
The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Caterpillar Court and 20th Street, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.
Firefighters who were first on the scene reported at least 15 abandoned office trailers engulfed in flames, with immediate exposures to about 15 more trailers, Newman said.
Winds between 10 to 15 mph were reported in the area at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
