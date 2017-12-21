PASADENA (CBSLA) — Michael Lee says he’s looking forward to camping along Colorado Boulevard, a tradition for thousands of families on New Year’s Eve
“I like the Rose Parade because it really brings the community together,” Lee, of Arcadia said.
But this year another tradition is now gone — cruising along Colorado Boulevard.
“In fact, I got my niece coming to town. I was going take her, cruise down Pasadena – Colorado Boulevard, are you kidding me?” Pasadena resident Hardia Madden said.
The police department wants to avoid scenes like the one in Australia Wednesday- when a car plowed into Christmas shoppers. Or, the recent terror attack in New York City where a truck became a weapon – as it crashed into people on a bike path.
The police department will shut down roads along the parade route at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Campers are still allowed into the streets up to a painted blue line – to set up camp for the parade.
The chief of police Phil Sanchez says his department has learned from the tactics of terrorists and he’s working on an abundance of caution. There are no known threats Sanchez added.