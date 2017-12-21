LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Hollywood Sign is naturally a hot tourist attraction when visitors descend on Southern California during the holidays. Los Angeles city officials just want to make sure it – and its surrounding hillsides – don’t catch fire.
The Los Angeles Police Department and the Department of Transportation will increase patrols in the area to help manage traffic in the area and monitor fire safety.
The Los Angeles City Council will pay nearly $69,000 for the increased security, which will start Thursday and last through Jan. 2. More “No Smoking” signs have also been installed in Griffith Park and the hillsides.
“The Hollywood Sign is one of the most iconic and world-renowned symbols we have in Los Angeles, and the safety and security of nearby neighborhoods and visitors must remain a top priority,” Councilman David Ryu said in a statement. “Increased police and LADOT presence around the Hollywood Sign is key to ensuring a happy holiday season for all our communities.”