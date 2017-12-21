(credit: Winter Fest)
Winter Fest OC
88 Fair Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 708-1500
www.winterfestoc.com
Winter Fest OC will take place at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
Coming From Orange County
The 5, 22, 73, 91 and 405 Freeways all connect with the Newport (55) South Freeway. Exit Del Mar/Fair Drive.
From Los Angeles
5 South or 405 South to 55 South. Exit Del Mar/Fair Drive.
From Riverside
91 West to 55 South. Exit Del Mar/Fair Drive.
From San Diego
5 North to 405 North to 55 South. Exit Del Mar/Fair Drive.
Alternate Route High Traffic Periods: From the 405 Freeway, exit Fairview Road, drive South and follow directional parking signs.
(Credit: Syda Productions/shutterstock)
Dates
Winter Fest will take place for 18 straight days from December 21, 2017 to January 7, 2018.
(Credit: Winter Fest)
There is spectacular fun for kids and adults alike over 18 straight days! Come for family fun, or for a great date night! Featuring ice tubing, snow play, ice skating and more, there’s truly something for everyone!
Ice Tubing
Race down SoCal’s largest ice tubing slide, Snowflake Summit at 8 lanes and 150′ long!
Ice Skating
Glide across the ice on SoCal’s largest outdoor ice rink. The ice rink is next to the 30 foot tall Christmas tree, making for terrific photos!
Nightly Fireworks
Fireworks will light up the sky each night at 5:30pm during the Christmas tree lighting celebration featuring a parade with Winter Fest OC characters and snow flurries!
Ice
Go ice tubing down an 8 lane, 150 foot mountain named Snowflake Summit!
Nightly Snowfall and Tree Lighting
Celebrate each night with a tree lighting ceremony while flurries of fresh snow float through the sky!
Nightly Holiday Parade
Experience the fun as a parade of festive characters dance the night away each evening at 5:30pm
Santa’s Petting Zoo
Kids will love visiting Santa’s Petting Zoo, complete with Buttercup the miniature horse and Snuggles the lamb.
Snowboard Simulator
Can’t make it to the slopes this year? No problem! Winter Fest will have a snowboard simulator where you can test out your skills!
Winter Bounce Houses
Jump into the spirit of the holidays in one of their many Winter Bounce Houses. It’s great fun for kids!
Festival Of Lights
Walk through a beautifully illuminated path and explore 10 holiday themed lands that kids and adults alike can walk through. It’s great fun for the entire family.
Snowmazing Maze
New this year is an inflatable snow maze! Filled with twists and turns, you’ll go on a great adventure!
Model Train Exhibit
This new exhibit features a model train layout that will amaze kids and adults alike!
Alpine Village
Alpine Village is a brand new area this year that includes a snow play and slide area that is double the size of last year! The Village also features fresh snow blown in daily, a Snowmazing inflatable maze, craft tent, food trucks, a toddler play area, and the festival of lights with a 100 foot animated light tunnel!
World’s Largest Rocking Horse
Experience a once in a lifetime ride with family or friends on the World’s biggest rocking horse! It’s great for a photo op!
World’s Largest Ornament
Experience walking through and taking a selfie in the World’s largest ornament at 30 feet tall!
Meet Santa!
Santa Claus is going to be at Winter Fest entertaining guests and filling the wishes of kids!
(credit: Glenn Price/shutterstock)
With all of the terrific fun to be had at Winter Fest you’ll undoubtedly work up quite an appetite. After all, what are the holidays without some themed treats and desserts?
Slippery Slope Ski Lodge
This exciting Winter Fest destination captures the fun of a ski-lodge vibe and offers holiday themed food and rinks, mountain decor and more. Watch your favorite college football bowl game and more!
Holiday Candies & Treats
Bite into delicious holiday treats Winter Fest is offering! From cookies to other delectable treats, you may never want to leave.
Seasonal Food & Holiday Cocktails
Once you’ve had a full day of ice skating, snow tubing and riding Snowboard Simulator, treat yourself to a wide variety of seasonally inspired foods. From grilled entrees to desserts, cocktails, craft beers and wines, there is something for everyone!
(Credit: Winter Fest)
Is There A Charge For Parking?
Yes, it is $8
Can You Bring Your Own Ice Skates?
Yes! For those that don’t have skates, ice skates are included with a paid ice skating ticket.
Do I Need To Wear Snow Clothes?
While the weather outside is not very cold, you will still be playing in the snow, so it is suggested to dress appropriately.
Height Restrictions?
Bear Affair: 42” Alone / 36″ Accompanied
Berry Go Round: 42” Alone / 36″ Accompanied
Bu: 36” Minimum
Carousel: 42” Alone / 36″ Accompanied
Century Wheel: 14 Years Alone
Cookoo House: 36” Minimum
Fun Slide: 42” Minimum
Himalaya: 52” Alone / 42” Accompanied
Jumpin Jumbos: 36” Minimum
Kamakazi: 55” Minimum
Monkey Maze: 36” Minimum
Oh Chute: 42” Minimum
Orient Express: 36” Minimum
Pharoh’s Fury: 48” Minimum
Red Baron: 36” Minimum
Samba Balloon: 36” Minimum
Surf City: 36” Minimum
Tornado: 38” Alone/ 48” W Adult
Twist: 48” Alone/42” Accompanied
Vertigo: 38” Alone/ 44” Minimum
Wave Swinger: 44” Minimum
Zipper: 48″ Minumum
How Much Are Carnival Rides
Each carnival ride ticket is just $1. You can also buy a pack of 16 for $15 and a pack of 32 for $28.
Can I Bring My Dog?
Unfortunately, while Rudolph is invited, pets are not permitted.