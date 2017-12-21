(Credit: Winter Fest)

Southern California’s largest winter tradition, Winter Fest OC, is back again this year and better than ever! Featuring more than 20 wintry activities to enjoy, visitors will enjoy everything from outdoor ice skating to snow tubing down a 150 foot mountain and much more!

Where



(credit: Winter Fest)



Winter Fest OC

88 Fair Dr

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1500

www.winterfestoc.com 88 Fair DrCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 708-1500 Winter Fest OC will take place at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.



Coming From Orange County

The 5, 22, 73, 91 and 405 Freeways all connect with the Newport (55) South Freeway. Exit Del Mar/Fair Drive.



From Los Angeles

5 South or 405 South to 55 South. Exit Del Mar/Fair Drive.



From Riverside

91 West to 55 South. Exit Del Mar/Fair Drive.



From San Diego

5 North to 405 North to 55 South. Exit Del Mar/Fair Drive.

Alternate Route High Traffic Periods: From the 405 Freeway, exit Fairview Road, drive South and follow directional parking signs.

When



(Credit: Syda Productions/shutterstock)



Dates

Winter Fest will take place for 18 straight days from December 21, 2017 to January 7, 2018. Winter Fest will take place for 18 straight days from December 21, 2017 to January 7, 2018.

Top Activities & Experiences



(Credit: Winter Fest)

There is spectacular fun for kids and adults alike over 18 straight days! Come for family fun, or for a great date night! Featuring ice tubing, snow play, ice skating and more, there’s truly something for everyone! There is spectacular fun for kids and adults alike over 18 straight days! Come for family fun, or for a great date night! Featuring ice tubing, snow play, ice skating and more, there’s truly something for everyone! Ice Tubing

Race down SoCal’s largest ice tubing slide, Snowflake Summit at 8 lanes and 150′ long!



Ice Skating

Glide across the ice on SoCal’s largest outdoor ice rink. The ice rink is next to the 30 foot tall Christmas tree, making for terrific photos!



Nightly Fireworks

Fireworks will light up the sky each night at 5:30pm during the Christmas tree lighting celebration featuring a parade with Winter Fest OC characters and snow flurries!



Ice

Go ice tubing down an 8 lane, 150 foot mountain named Snowflake Summit!



Nightly Snowfall and Tree Lighting

Celebrate each night with a tree lighting ceremony while flurries of fresh snow float through the sky!



Nightly Holiday Parade

Experience the fun as a parade of festive characters dance the night away each evening at 5:30pm



Santa’s Petting Zoo

Kids will love visiting Santa’s Petting Zoo, complete with Buttercup the miniature horse and Snuggles the lamb.



Snowboard Simulator

Can’t make it to the slopes this year? No problem! Winter Fest will have a snowboard simulator where you can test out your skills!



Winter Bounce Houses

Jump into the spirit of the holidays in one of their many Winter Bounce Houses. It’s great fun for kids!



Festival Of Lights

Walk through a beautifully illuminated path and explore 10 holiday themed lands that kids and adults alike can walk through. It’s great fun for the entire family.



Snowmazing Maze

New this year is an inflatable snow maze! Filled with twists and turns, you’ll go on a great adventure!



Model Train Exhibit

This new exhibit features a model train layout that will amaze kids and adults alike!



Alpine Village

Alpine Village is a brand new area this year that includes a snow play and slide area that is double the size of last year! The Village also features fresh snow blown in daily, a Snowmazing inflatable maze, craft tent, food trucks, a toddler play area, and the festival of lights with a 100 foot animated light tunnel!



World’s Largest Rocking Horse

Experience a once in a lifetime ride with family or friends on the World’s biggest rocking horse! It’s great for a photo op!



World’s Largest Ornament

Experience walking through and taking a selfie in the World’s largest ornament at 30 feet tall!



Meet Santa!

Santa Claus is going to be at Winter Fest entertaining guests and filling the wishes of kids!



Food & Treats



(credit: Glenn Price/shutterstock) With all of the terrific fun to be had at Winter Fest you’ll undoubtedly work up quite an appetite. After all, what are the holidays without some themed treats and desserts?



Slippery Slope Ski Lodge

This exciting Winter Fest destination captures the fun of a ski-lodge vibe and offers holiday themed food and rinks, mountain decor and more. Watch your favorite college football bowl game and more!



Holiday Candies & Treats

Bite into delicious holiday treats Winter Fest is offering! From cookies to other delectable treats, you may never want to leave.



Seasonal Food & Holiday Cocktails

Once you’ve had a full day of ice skating, snow tubing and riding Snowboard Simulator, treat yourself to a wide variety of seasonally inspired foods. From grilled entrees to desserts, cocktails, craft beers and wines, there is something for everyone!



Frequently Asked Questions