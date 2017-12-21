HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Firefighters made quick work of a large fire that broke out at a large two-story home in the upscale Runyon Canyon area of Hollywood Hills Thursday morning.
The blaze was reported before 11:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Senalda Road at a partially attached outbuilding on the property. Footage from the CBS2 chopper showed flames and smoke shooting hundreds of feet into the air while a resident appeared to douse the fire with a hose.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded at around 11:40 a.m. and brought the fire under control within about 20 minutes. The fire did not spread into the primary residence, LAFD said.
There was no immediate information on what caused the blaze. There were no reported injuries.
The extent of the damage was not confirmed, although it appeared extensive.