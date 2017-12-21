NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA ) — The first day of winter came in with a brrrr.

The wild winds took down trees all over the Southland. More than 30 tree emergencies were called in.

But the cold air should mean we get a respite from brush fire dangers, yes? No.

CBS2’s Amy Johnson reported from Newbury Park, where a brush fire was reported Thursday morning just down the road.

“Just because it’s a cold wind doesn’t mean we can’t have additional fires,” said Ventura County fire Capt. Stan Ziegler.

Ventura County fire crews took no chances when a brush fire broke out along the 101 in Newbury Park. They had it out fast; it only burned 2 acres.

“Our crews responded with additional equipment due to the red-flag warning that we’re in through 10 a.m. Friday morning. What that means is heightened fire danger and for us, heightened fire awareness,” said Ziegler. ”

He added, “We keep additional crews on standby just for incidents like this.”

The lower temperatures had plenty of folks bundled up.

“It’s relatively cold; we’d like it to end. We’re from Big Bear originally, so it’s not too bad for us. But it is chilly, and it’s chilly and windy,” said William Fowler.

“It’s been pretty cold. It’s not like California usual, so you gotta put on our jackets and things like that,” said Cristen Prescott.

“It’s been really windy it’s cool. But I’m enjoying it,” said Aimee Wirz.

Of course, cold is relative.

“We are just here from Kansas to see the grandkids. We’re here for about another week. So we’re enjoying the warm weather!”