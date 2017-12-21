Filed Under:Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly contained a two-alarm brush fire that broke out in steep terrain near the 101 Freeway in the Newbury Park area of Thousand Oaks Thursday.

The two-acre Scales Fire sparked before 8:30 a.m. along the 101 Freeway at the Conejo Grade between Newbury Park and Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Ground crews responded to find the blaze moving uphill. They used an “aggressive attack” to stop its forward progress by 9:20 a.m., the fire department reported. There were no reported injuries or damage.

Traffic was slow in both directions along the 101 Freeway, and drivers were told to expect delays, California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters stayed on scene to mop up and douse any hot spots. There was no word on a possible cause for the fire.

