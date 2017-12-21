LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people were shot and wounded Thursday in the Pico-Union neighborhood southwest of downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was being sought.
The shooting occurred before 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, according to Los Angeles police.
Officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male.
The conditions of the wounded people and the circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately known.
