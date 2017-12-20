Filed Under:Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A 24-year-old woman was killed after a car she was riding in slammed into the fence of a home in a Whittier neighborhood late Tuesday night.

A car crashes into a fence in Whittier, Calif. Dec. 19, 2017. (CBS2)

The crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of Norwalk Boulevard. A car flipped several times before going up onto a sidewalk and slamming into a white-picket fence and sending debris into the front yard of the home.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to find a woman pinned underneath the car. They attempted to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

California Highway Patrol officers initially detained a man near the scene who they believed may be connected to the crash. However, he was interviewed and released after investigators determined he was not linked.

Investigators are unsure if the victim was driving, or whether anyone else was in the vehicle with her.

The victim smelled like alcohol and beer cans were found in the car, CHP said.

However, investigators cannot definitely say if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

  1. Boomer Boomer says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:05 am

    ‘The car lost control’. Uh, Okay.

