(credit: Bruce Yeung/shutterstock)

‘Tis the season and Fa La La La La because it is time for Santa and his eight tiny dolphins to ride his jet ski into shore and celebrate the holiday with friends and loved at the best restaurants in Orange County. How do we know they are the best? Because these restaurants have renowned chefs at the helm making a very special point of honoring this long time holiday tradition with a culinary feasts unlike any other.



Orange Hill

6410 E Chapman Ave

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-2910

theorangehillrestaurant.com 6410 E Chapman AveOrange, CA 92869(714) 997-2910 Head to this upscale hilltop venue with waterfalls on Christmas Day for a terrific meal! On December 25 from 9:30am to 5pm, create memories with family and friends over buffet specials like breakfast specialities, a waffle bar, a carving station with leg of lamb and roasted prime rib, as well as roasted turkey, glazed ham, and traditional sides! There will also be a surprise visit from Santa! It is $65 for adults and $30 for children, and the full menu can be found here.



Raya

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz Carlton Dr

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 240-2000

www.ritzcarlton.com The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel1 Ritz Carlton DrDana Point, CA 92629(949) 240-2000 Deck the hall this year on Christmas Day at one of the The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel’s many restaurants. Located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel sits on 150-foot bluff with panoramic white-water views of the Pacific Ocean. Raya will be serving a multi-course meal for $125 per person. Dine on pan seared scallops, a turkey tamale, a grilled prime NY steak and more. The full menu can be found here.



Silver Trumpet Restaurant & Bar

3350 Avenue of the Arts

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 442-8593

silvertrumpetrestaurant.com 3350 Avenue of the ArtsCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 442-8593 Serving local cuisine in a sophisticated windowed-dining room with an outdoor patio, Silver Trumpet is offering both a Christmas Eve & Day special menu! First course menu items include a jumbo lump crab cake, as well as a white bean and Swiss chard soup. Follow it up with a braised port lamb shank, a lobster tail with a petit filet, as well as a crab crusted Chilean sea bass. A tableside yule log is what’s for dessert!



Oak Grill

The Island Hotel

690 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 760-4920

www.oakgrillnb.com The Island Hotel690 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 760-4920 This year on Christmas day, Oak Grill at the Island Hotel will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day serving a special menu for guests to enjoy. ak Grill is putting out Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings like potato leek soup, slow-roasted prime rib and savory desserts like chocolate molten cake. It is $90 for adults, and $35 for children aged 5-12.