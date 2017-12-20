Orange Hill
6410 E Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92869
(714) 997-2910
theorangehillrestaurant.com
Head to this upscale hilltop venue with waterfalls on Christmas Day for a terrific meal! On December 25 from 9:30am to 5pm, create memories with family and friends over buffet specials like breakfast specialities, a waffle bar, a carving station with leg of lamb and roasted prime rib, as well as roasted turkey, glazed ham, and traditional sides! There will also be a surprise visit from Santa! It is $65 for adults and $30 for children, and the full menu can be found here.
Raya
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel
1 Ritz Carlton Dr
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 240-2000
www.ritzcarlton.com
Deck the hall this year on Christmas Day at one of the The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel’s many restaurants. Located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel sits on 150-foot bluff with panoramic white-water views of the Pacific Ocean. Raya will be serving a multi-course meal for $125 per person. Dine on pan seared scallops, a turkey tamale, a grilled prime NY steak and more. The full menu can be found here.
Silver Trumpet Restaurant & Bar
3350 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 442-8593
silvertrumpetrestaurant.com
Serving local cuisine in a sophisticated windowed-dining room with an outdoor patio, Silver Trumpet is offering both a Christmas Eve & Day special menu! First course menu items include a jumbo lump crab cake, as well as a white bean and Swiss chard soup. Follow it up with a braised port lamb shank, a lobster tail with a petit filet, as well as a crab crusted Chilean sea bass. A tableside yule log is what’s for dessert!
Oak Grill
The Island Hotel
690 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 760-4920
www.oakgrillnb.com
This year on Christmas day, Oak Grill at the Island Hotel will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day serving a special menu for guests to enjoy. ak Grill is putting out Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings like potato leek soup, slow-roasted prime rib and savory desserts like chocolate molten cake. It is $90 for adults, and $35 for children aged 5-12.
Cafe Mozart
31952 Camino Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 496-0212
www.cafemozart.net
Dine on European fine cuisine for the holidays at Cafe Mozart in San Juan Capistrano! For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4pm to 8pm, the restaurant is offering a 3 course dinner with your choice of soup or salad, an entree and dessert. Entrees include a marinated duck breast, a filet & crab, a tasty beef stroganoff, a Northern halibut, as well as a roast pork loin and an Australian rack of lamb. Go with the cup of butternut squash soup to start!