LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —Recreational pot becomes legal in California on Jan. 1 and that presents some challenges to law enforcement in determining when a driver is impaired.
With alcohol there’s a set limit .o8 But with marijuana there’s no set limit. Even if one is set, determining what’s a safe level for “everyone” won’t be easy. Sgt. Oscar Chavez, with the CHP’s Impaired Driving Section tells KNX:
And, when pulled over, there won’t be a breathalizer test for a pot user, but Chavez says there will be a blood test to determine chemical level.