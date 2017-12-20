Filed Under:Legal Marijuana

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —Recreational pot becomes legal in California on Jan. 1 and that presents some challenges to law enforcement in determining when a driver is impaired.

With alcohol there’s a set limit .o8 But with marijuana there’s no set limit. Even if one is set, determining what’s a safe level for “everyone” won’t be easy. Sgt. Oscar Chavez, with the CHP’s Impaired Driving Section tells KNX:

 

And, when pulled over, there won’t be a breathalizer test for a pot user, but Chavez says there will be a blood test to determine chemical level.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch