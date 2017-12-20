SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A pregnant mother of four has been charged with torturing and abusing her twin 15-month-old twins, one of whom suffered a brain bleed and partial paralysis and is in critical condition.
Sacil Siglaly Lucero, 26, of Santa Ana, appeared in court Tuesday for arraignment, which was continued to Jan. 12, 2018.
Lucero was charged with two counts of torture, child abuse and assault on a child with force likely to produce great bodily injury resulting in paralysis, with a sentencing enhancement for great bodily injury to a child under 5 years old. She is being held on $1 million bail.
On the night of Dec. 16, prosecutors allege Lucero slammed her daughter’s head into a metal bed frame until she became unresponsive. Prosecutors say Lucero then asked a friend to take the baby to get treatment. She was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff contacted the Santa Ana Police Department.
The girl suffered from a brain bleed and partial paralysis, and is currently in critical condition, according to prosecutors.
An investigation into the girl’s injury led to her brother, who officers found recently sustained injuries including skull and rib fractures. He was taken to a local children’s hospital for treatment.
Lucero was arrested Sunday.
Two older children in her care and Lucero’s unborn baby appear unharmed, according to prosecutors. The two older children were last reported to be in the care of their father.