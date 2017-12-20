WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A woman was killed after the car she was riding in slammed into the fence of a home in a Whittier neighborhood late Tuesday night.
The crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of Norwalk Boulevard.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a car carrying two people lost control and flipped several times before going up onto a sidewalk and slamming into a white-picket fence and sending debris into the front yard of the home.
Los Angeles County firefighters arrived to find a female passenger trapped in the vehicle. She died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.
There were no other injuries. The man who was driving the car was detained. It was unclear if he would face charges.
Officials did not confirm if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. California Highway Patrol is investigating.
