(credit: CBS)

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway in North Hills after two off-duty Los Angeles police officers opened fire on a man they say attacked them with a bat early Wednesday morning.

A call of an off-duty officer needing help came in at about 1 a.m., right at the same time there were reports of someone being shot in the area, LAPD Sgt. Andrew Kukla said. The calls drew a huge police response to the 5900 block of Orion Avenue, near Rayen Street.

Preliminary reports from the scene were that two off-duty officers were driving in the area and stopped to confront a man outside an apartment building. At some point, the man hit one of the officers in the head with a baseball bat, prompting both officers to open fire, hitting the man in the stomach.

The injured officer was taken from a 7-Eleven, and loaded into an ambulance in a neck brace. The man who allegedly attacked the officers with the bat was also taken to the hospital.

Both are expected to survive.

“Actually finding out what led up to the confrontation, to the officer-involved shooting, is gonna take some time this morning, because they have to be interviewed by detectives, that we can actually put all the pieces all together so we can get the whole story,” an LAPD official said at the scene.