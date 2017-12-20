Filed Under:LA Zoo

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Zoo euthanized all its Nubian ibex goats last month after contracting a contagious strain of the herpes vaccine.

gettyimages 548670365 LA Zoo Euthanizes Ibex Goats Over Virus Threat

FILE — Nubian ibex near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, Israel. (Getty Images)

All seven of the zoo’s Nubian ibex – a mountain goat found in the Middle East—were euthanized after the population contracted Malignant Catarrhal Fever (MCF) a strain of herpes that has no cure.

The news was revealed in a Nov. 21 Board of Zoo Commissioners meeting.

MCF is a lethal virus that can spread quickly in ruminant mammals such as cattle, goats and deer. The zoo said it was forced to euthanize the ibex to ensure it didn’t spread to other hoofed-animals.

Ibex are primarily found in high-elevation mountainous regions of Middle Eastern countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Oman, Lebanon and Sudan.

Do to poaching and a loss of habitat, the International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates there are less than 2,500 in the world.

