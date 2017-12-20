CORONA (CBSLA) — Two Inland Empire families are trying to turn their shared pain into shared action. They’re both searching for loved ones who went missing earlier this year.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Tina Patel reports, the families of Randy Cuddy and Dave Steen have been talking online for months, but this is the first time they are meeting in person.

Unfortunately it’s not a joyous occasion. They’re here to share information about the search for their missing loved ones.

“Just the not knowing and not having any type of closure is what is the most difficult,” says Lisa Amoroso, niece of Steen.

60-year-old Cuddy went missing from his Apple Valley home in August. His car was found in the desert a few weeks later, but there was no sign of him.

57-year-old Steen went missing from his Apple Valley home soon after that. He hasn’t been seen since, and neither has his car.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play and nothing to suggest the two cases are connected, but family members aren’t so sure.

“Dave’s house was five miles from where Randy’s car was found in that area,” says Terri Scheerer, daughter of Cuddy.

“They’re both around the same age and they both went missing in the early morning, so there are similarities there,” says Amoroso.

Both families are frustrated that more hasn’t been done to try to find the men. It’s hard for them to even think about Christmas.

“It’s really hard, because we’ve never had a holiday without him. It just doesn’t feel right,” says Scheerer.

They hope coming together will help them finally get some answers.

“There’s always hope until you hear anything different,” says Amoroso. “You just keep hoping and praying that somebody saw something.”