LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday announced the signing of 31-year-old right-handed pitcher Tom Koehler.
The NL champs signed Koehler to a one-year contract worth a reported $2 million.
Koehler, lifetime, is 36-55 with a 4.39 ERA in 161 career Major League games (133 starts). In six seasons in the majors, he’s played with Miami (2012-17) and Toronto (2017). In 784.1 innings in the big leagues, Koehler has held batters to a .259 average while striking out 604 batters.
The 6 foot 3 inch hurler began 2017 with the Marlins and went 1-5 in 12 starts. He was traded to the Blue Jays on August 19 and spent the majority of his Blue Jays days in the bullpen, going 0-2 with a 2.65 ERA (5 ER/17.0 IP) in 15 appearances (one start). During his stint with Toronto, he held batters to a .242 average and struck out 18 in 17.0 innings.
The Bronx-born Koehler was originally selected by Florida in the 18th round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft out of Stony Brook University.