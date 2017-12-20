LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials Wednesday were investigating reports of possible foodborne illness linked to a Chipotle restaurant in West Los Angeles.
Multiple reports on the I Was Poisoned website indicated at least five people experienced symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea after eating at the location at 4550 West Pico Boulevard.
All complaints on the site – which allows consumers to anonymously report food sickness – were filed on or after Dec. 15. None of the customers reported visiting a doctor to treat their symptoms.
The website has previously identified outbreaks linked to other restaurants including a separate rash of illnesses reportedly linked to a Chipotle restaurant in Virginia.
Los Angeles County health officials were reportedly investigating the claims, but there was no immediate confirmation on the accuracy of those reports.
A Chipotle spokesman told Business Insider the company was aware of the reports but had not been notified of any complaints to health offficials.
News of the possible outbreak saw Chipotle’s stock drop by as much as over 3 percent in midday trading, the most in a month, according to reports.
The burrito chain has worked to revamp its image following an E. coli outbreak in 2015.