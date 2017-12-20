Filed Under:Cancer Patient, Christmas Gifts, Connecting a Caring Community, Hospital, Local TV, Target, UCLA Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A cancer patient in Santa Monica wasn’t sure how happy the holidays would be this year — until Wednesday.

KCAL9/CBS2’s Lisa Sigell reports on Lester Pirir’s holiday surprise — gifts and home needs delivered to his hospital room at UCLA Santa Monica courtesy of the hospital, Target and a non-profit called Connecting a Caring Community.

The 20-year-old was diagnosed with bone cancer. His knee and lower leg had to be amputated. He’s been in and out of the hospital for seven months.

“It felt like I hit rock bottom because I used be healthy. I used to go hiking and now I can barely do anything,” said Pirir.

It’s extremely hard for the young man who is the financial rock of the family.

Before cancer he worked as a full-time chef while his mom took care of his sisters.

“To watch a family so in need and to know that they are so grateful that we are here really brought tears to my eyes,” said Lisa Kodimer from Connecting a Caring Community.

Pirir’s treatment and physical therapy are not easy. It’s going to be a long fight. But he says it’s days like this that give him all the strength and hope he needs.

“It’s really made my day. Made my Christmas,” said Pirir.

