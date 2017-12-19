BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Baldwin Park.
The crash happened at 9:55 p.m. Monday in a marked crosswalk in the area of Pacific and Vineland avenues, Baldwin Park police Sgt. Jorge Huerta. The girl who was killed was identified Tuesday morning as Catherine Gomez of Baldwin Park.
A second pedestrian, a man, was also struck by the car, but his injuries were non-life threatening, police said. It’s not known if the Catherine and the man were walking together.
The driver was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. She was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
