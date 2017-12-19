IRVINE (CBSLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a skateboarder who sexually assaulted two joggers in the Woodbury area of Irvine this week.
The attacks occurred on Sunday evening and Monday evening about one-mile apart.
The first attack happened between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Groveland and Townsend. According to Irvine police, a jogger told investigators that she was running when a man riding past n a skateboard groped her.
The second incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The victim said she was jogging at Rolling Green and Statuary when a skateboarder approached her from behind and shoved her to the ground. As the victim screamed, he covered her mouth, then stood up and touched her in a sexual manner, police said. He then fled on his skateboard.
The suspect in both crimes was described as white, in his early 20s, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet-tall with a thin or medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
Authorities are seeking any surveillance video from homes that face the Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 949-724-7183.