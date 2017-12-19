LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Posters depicting Meryl Streep with the words “She knew” went up Tuesday around Los Angeles after the actress said she did not know Harvey Weinstein was allegedly harassing and assaulting women when they worked together.

Social media posts indicated posters were spotted near the SAG-AFTRA building in the Mid-Wilshire area, near Streep’s Pasadena home, at the Hollywood and Highland complex, and across from the 20th Century Fox studio lot in Century City.

#SheKnew

Big love to whoever Ventilated the Venerated child rape apologist #MerylStreep. XOs

Please send some BTC love to those unsavory agents

on my behalf. pic.twitter.com/K9QGITUoxF — Marianne Barnard (M) (@Marianne_M_B) December 19, 2017

It wasn’t immediately clear who was responsible for the campaign, though street artist Sabo – who recently targeted Senator Al Franken after he was accused of misconduct – denied any responsibility.

The posters follow a statement Monday from Streep saying that Weinstein “needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know.” The Oscar winner says her association with him brought him credibility, which she says he used “to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.”

McGowan had called Streep a hypocrite for a reported plan that she and other actresses would wear black at the Golden Globes to show unity with victims of sexual assault.

Streep says she composed the statement in response to a since-deleted tweet from Rose McGowan, who called out Streep for working with Weinstein. McGowan has alleged that Weinstein raped her.

Streep says she’s sorry McGowan sees her as an adversary because, according to Streep, they are on the same side in the fight to eradicate the status quo power structure in Hollywood.

Actress Amber Tamblyn, who says she is a friend of McGowan, also responded to her criticism by saying she does “not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)