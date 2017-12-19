LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Southland’s new Major League Soccer franchise will play its first game at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park on April 29 against the Seattle Sounders, the team announced Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Football Club will begin its inaugural season with a pair of road games, starting March 4 against the Sounders in Seattle, followed by a March 10 tilt with Real Salt Lake in Utah before debuting its home field in April.
“Our stadium will provide one of the best fan experiences in the world, and I am grateful to everyone who is helping us open the stadium nearly a month ahead of schedule and on-budget, guaranteeing we play every home match at Banc of California Stadium,” said LAFC owner/president Tom Penn.
The team’s full schedule will be announced in January.
According to the team, the under-construction $350 million open-air Banc of California Stadium will have the steepest seating bowl in the MLS at 34 degrees, designed to give the venue a more intimate feel for fans.
