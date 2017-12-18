Unless otherwise indicated below, KNX general contest rules apply to KNX contest. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a KNX contest, please see below. For KNX’s General Contest Rules, please click HERE.

AM Timeline 12.18.17 – 12.22.17

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 5:00 am PT – December 22, 2017 10:00 am PT

For the on-air contest: KNX AM Timeline 12.18.17 – 12.22.17, when you hear the announcement of the Timeline segment, between 5:00am PT and 10:00am PT, and are the designated caller to 866-569-1070 and correctly state the year pertaining to the segment, upon verification, you will win four (4) grand stand tickets to the 2018 Tournament of Roses Five, courtesy of Sharp Seating. There will be up to five (5) winners for this contest. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, KNX’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

PM Timeline 12.18.17 – 12.22.17

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 2:00 pm PT – December 22, 2017 7:00 pm PT

For the on-air contest: KNX PM Timeline 12.18.17 – 12.22.17, when you hear the announcement of the Timeline segment, between 2:00pm PT and 7:00pm PT, and are the designated caller to 866-569-1070 and correctly state the year pertaining to the segment, upon verification, you will win two (2) tickets to Maroon 5 at the Forum on June 6, 2018, courtesy of Live Nation. There will be up to five (5) winners for this contest. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. Otherwise, KNX’s general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.