PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — Another gas leak has been reported at Aliso Canyon, two years after the biggest leak in history happened at the same facility.
SoCalGas sent a notice to Porter Ranch residents increased methane levels were reported at the Aliso Canyon natural gas facility around 5 p.m. Monday.
The unplanned release of gas occurred during a routine operation to pressurize equipment and was the result of a gasket on the equipment not functioning properly, according to a company spokesperson, who said it was stopped within 50 minutes.
The leak did not present a health or safety risk, according to the company, but the odor may have been noticeable to those near the facility.
“My reaction was it brought back the memories of two years ago, when Christmas was lost,” one resident, Sylvia, said. “We had to leave our home.”
“It was the worst I’ve ever felt. I break out immediately. I have a very strong reaction. From one to five it would have been a five.”
SoCal Gas says readings have returned to normal since the release was stopped.