LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — A community is in mourning after three woman were killed Sunday while driving home from a Christmas party.
Ana Zuniga, Patricia Araujo and Dinora Ortiz were driving from Palmdale home to Baldwin Park when a wrong-way driver entered the eastbound 210 Freeway.
CHP received a call about the driver shortly before the deadly crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near Wheatland Avenue near Lake View Terrace.
Thirty-year-old Ruben Gonzalez, the driver of the other vehicle, who was apparently under the influence, also died in the crash, CBS2/KCAL9’s Dave Lopez reports.
“It was just a big shock,” said Father Michael Guiterrez, of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, who said the loss would take a long time to get over.
According to DMV records, Gonzalez was convicted in 2010 of DUI.
The state approved his his application to reinstate his license in 2012.