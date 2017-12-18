Filed Under:210 Freeway, Crash, Deadly, Drunk Driver, DUI, fatal, Head-On, Lake View Terrace, Wrong Way

LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — A community is in mourning after three woman were killed Sunday while driving home from a Christmas party.

Ana Zuniga, Patricia Araujo and Dinora Ortiz were driving from Palmdale home to Baldwin Park when a wrong-way driver entered the eastbound 210 Freeway.

CHP received a call about the driver shortly before the deadly crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near Wheatland Avenue near Lake View Terrace.

Thirty-year-old Ruben Gonzalez, the driver of the other vehicle, who was apparently under the influence, also died in the crash, CBS2/KCAL9’s Dave Lopez reports.

“It was just a big shock,” said Father Michael Guiterrez, of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, who said the loss would take a long time to get over.

According to DMV records, Gonzalez was convicted in 2010 of DUI.

The state approved his his application to reinstate his license in 2012.

