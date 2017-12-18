By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Come to Mazatlán to unleash beachfront water sports — sailing, parasailing, surfing, kayaking, and scuba diving. Perhaps take a boogie board, paddle board, jet skis, a WaveRunner or a banana boat out for a ride. Or try your luck aboard a charter fishing boat. If you can think of an aqua sport, you can do it in Mazatlán. And if dancing on the beach at sunset can be considered a sport, you’re in the right place.

Mazatlán Sunsets

There’s no rule that says sunsets in Mazatlán need to be epic every evening, but somehow, they just are. Every inch of the sky is pink, purple, pink, yellow, and gold under awesome cloud configurations while the entire event is reflected by the ocean. Simply choose your favorite spot along this 12-mile-long stretch of wide sand beaches.

On A Boat in Mazatlán

It’s an early morning to catch the fish. Be on the boat at 6:30 a.m. and have your line cast 30 minutes later. Charter fishing trips out of Mazatlán are led by expert fishermen guides who have honed their skills over decades, passed down by others over generations. Deck hands are on board to assist with your catch (consider your supper all sorted), the music is playing, and the fish are biting. It’s a great day on the water for all ages and levels of experience.

For a completely different kind of day on the water, hire a personal four-seater speed boat to explore coastal Mazatlán, Deer Island and Bird Island. Watch for dolphin and sea lions and admire the world’s tallest working lighthouse, El Faro, situated 515 feet above sea level.

Mazatlán Cliff Divers

Sometimes the best shows are free. At “El Clavadista,” a narrow channel between two rocky outcrops, Mazatlán cliff divers soar from a platform built atop a 45-foot precipice headed straight into the shallow water below. To the delight of onlookers, the precise moment is timed with the incoming waves. Tips are welcome in appreciation, naturally.

Beyond Mazatlán

Get into the foothills of the Sierra Madre mountain range in a semi-tropical forest less than one hour from Mazatlán where zip lining adventures await. On the way to the mountain village, stop at a little roadside bakery for freshly baked empanadas (turnovers) from a traditional wood-fired stone oven. A dozen different zip-lines include a crossover line, a double line for racing a partner, and even a zip-line for soaring upside down. Just imagine the stories you’ll bring back home after this adventure.

El Chepe Train Ride

Deeper, longer, and wider than the Grand Canyon, Copper Canyon presents a compelling invitation for visitors. Don’t miss one of the world’s great train rides high in the Sierra Madre mountains, Chihuahua-Pacifico. Better known as El Chepe, a 9-hour train ride through the Copper Canyon passes through 89 tunnels and 36 bridges over deep river gorges carved by six rivers within the canyon complex. Begin the remarkable journey in the charming colonial town of El Fuerte.