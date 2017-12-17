(credit: Lawrence K. Ho/Getty Images)

It may not snow in Los Angeles, but there are plenty of holiday light shows for families to enjoy. One of the best types is Candy Cane Lane, which pops up in different cities around Los Angeles. We’ve compiled a list of where to find these neighborhoods that decorate beautifully for the festive season!

Woodland Hills: Candy Cane Lane

Location: 5966 Lubao Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Location: 5966 Lubao Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Homes in the Woodland Hills area get into the spirit of the season with thousands of merry and bright Christmas lights, life size Santa’s, carolers, and much more! This Candy Cane Lane has been taking it to the next level for over 60 years. Eight blocks centered around Lubao and Oxnard Streets in Woodland Hills dress up their homes in an impressive display of light. To get there, exit off the 101 at Winnetka. Then, head for the intersection of Lubao Ave. and Oxnard St. It’s a perfect night out for the whole family!

Altadena: Christmas Tree Lane

Location: Santa Rosa Ave, between Woodbury Ave and Altadena Dr (Altadena) Location: Santa Rosa Ave, between Woodbury Ave and Altadena Dr (Altadena) The area of Altadena puts on quite a show during the holidays. Rejoice in lights of all kinds as Santa Rosa Avenue turn into Christmas Tree Lane.

Torrance: Sleepy Hollow Christmas Lights

Location: Pacific Coast Highway / Calle Mayor Location: Pacific Coast Highway / Calle Mayor Sleepy Hollow (otherwise known as Candy Cane Lane) in Torrance is one of the best around Los Angeles. With a festive display of Christmas lights, homes put out their best and brightest! Homes in this beautiful neighborhood go all out decorating their homes. It can get very busy with many around L.A. visiting to celebrate the season, so try to get there right after sunset to beat the crowds.

Santa Clarita: Candy Cane Lane

Location: 21865 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita Location: 21865 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita Candy Cane Lane (Wakefield Court) in the neighborhood of Saugus in Santa Clarita is known far and wide for their festivities during the holiday season. The neighborhood puts on its best with a lot of detail and energy turning their homes into incredible light displays. See large Santa’s on the lawn, millions of lights adorning homes, lit up Christmas trees on the lawns, and other great Christmas decorations. It’s a great place to visit to start or continue a family tradition!

El Segundo: Candy Cane Lane

Location: 1200 block of East Acacia Avenue Location: 1200 block of East Acacia Avenue Since 1949, Candy Cane Lane has been an El Segundo Christmas tradition. The block of houses here includes a huge array of decorations including a visit from Santa. Visitors are encouraged to donate canned food for needy families in El Segundo as well.