O(credit: Ryan Tanaka)

Flanked by sky high bluffs to the east, LAX to the south and Ballona Creek to the north, this Westside area is ripe with alluring places for rest and relaxation, including thriving eateries that cater to a diverse and very discerning clientele.



The Tripel

333 Culver Blvd.

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

(310) 821-0333

www.thetripel.com 333 Culver Blvd.Playa Del Rey, CA 90293(310) 821-0333 Arguably the best fine burger joint in Playa Del Rey, this compact gastro pub conquering modern American cuisine also features a mighty fine craft beer list (dubbed Social Lubrication) that frequently rotates. Veteran chefs Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts know their stuff with proof in the locally sourced salads and pastas, like the ink spaghetti. By the way, brunch at this PDR outpost, featuring bloody beer, is the best!



Playa Provisions

119 Culver Blvd.

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

(310) 683-5019

www.playaprovisions.com 119 Culver Blvd.Playa Del Rey, CA 90293(310) 683-5019 Only steps from the beach, go here and you’ll get four separate experiences in one. On hand, there’s a low key coffee and brunch option, a keen dinner area, a dreamy ice cream shop and a back of the house whiskey bar. All come courtesy of Top Chef runner-up Brooke Williamson and her husband Nick Roberts, the same couple behind The Triple, and all are fun and fulfilling to engage, depending on your culinary needs.



Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant

193 Culver Blvd.

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

(310) 821-0018

cantalinissalernobeach.com 193 Culver Blvd.Playa Del Rey, CA 90293(310) 821-0018 Simple and hardy Italian cuisine like family-oriented grandmas liked to make is the fare at this Playa Del Rey mainstay. The signature dish is homemade ravioli and the go-to starter is the classic antipasto. Tops on the carte also include hand-tossed pizza, calzone and mild Italian sausage. Buon appetito!



Bacari PDR

6805 S Vista Del Mar Lane

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

(310) 439-2100

www.bacaripdr.com 6805 S Vista Del Mar LanePlaya Del Rey, CA 90293(310) 439-2100 This newish entry into the PDR scene is tagged as a wine bar but don’t go away hungry. Small dishes are on hand as are build-your-own cheese-and-salami platters. Meanwhile, the gluten free brioche is a healthy choice among an array of selections including fried chicken sliders and glazed pork belly. The carmelized Brussels sprouts are tops, too, served with pomegranate molasses and crew fraiche. Want a zesty grilled pizza? Order the bacon and brie pie, made with jalapeño peppers and organic tomato sauce.



Cafe Milan

205 Culver Blvd.

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

(310) 306-0059 205 Culver Blvd.Playa Del Rey, CA 90293(310) 306-0059 Breakfast, anyone? The very beachy Cafe Milan is a must in PDR, with the blueberry banana pancakes, a side of bacon and fresh squeezed orange juice a popular order. Park yourself outside for the best experience at this handy cafe that lets regulars keep their personal coffee mugs on hand for easy fill-ups.

By Jane Lasky