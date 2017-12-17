The Tripel
333 Culver Blvd.
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 821-0333
www.thetripel.com
Arguably the best fine burger joint in Playa Del Rey, this compact gastro pub conquering modern American cuisine also features a mighty fine craft beer list (dubbed Social Lubrication) that frequently rotates. Veteran chefs Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts know their stuff with proof in the locally sourced salads and pastas, like the ink spaghetti. By the way, brunch at this PDR outpost, featuring bloody beer, is the best!
Playa Provisions
119 Culver Blvd.
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 683-5019
www.playaprovisions.com
Only steps from the beach, go here and you’ll get four separate experiences in one. On hand, there’s a low key coffee and brunch option, a keen dinner area, a dreamy ice cream shop and a back of the house whiskey bar. All come courtesy of Top Chef runner-up Brooke Williamson and her husband Nick Roberts, the same couple behind The Triple, and all are fun and fulfilling to engage, depending on your culinary needs.
Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant
193 Culver Blvd.
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 821-0018
cantalinissalernobeach.com
Simple and hardy Italian cuisine like family-oriented grandmas liked to make is the fare at this Playa Del Rey mainstay. The signature dish is homemade ravioli and the go-to starter is the classic antipasto. Tops on the carte also include hand-tossed pizza, calzone and mild Italian sausage. Buon appetito!
Bacari PDR
6805 S Vista Del Mar Lane
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 439-2100
www.bacaripdr.com
This newish entry into the PDR scene is tagged as a wine bar but don’t go away hungry. Small dishes are on hand as are build-your-own cheese-and-salami platters. Meanwhile, the gluten free brioche is a healthy choice among an array of selections including fried chicken sliders and glazed pork belly. The carmelized Brussels sprouts are tops, too, served with pomegranate molasses and crew fraiche. Want a zesty grilled pizza? Order the bacon and brie pie, made with jalapeño peppers and organic tomato sauce.
Cafe Milan
205 Culver Blvd.
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 306-0059
Breakfast, anyone? The very beachy Cafe Milan is a must in PDR, with the blueberry banana pancakes, a side of bacon and fresh squeezed orange juice a popular order. Park yourself outside for the best experience at this handy cafe that lets regulars keep their personal coffee mugs on hand for easy fill-ups.