O(credit: Ryan Tanaka)
Flanked by sky high bluffs to the east, LAX to the south and Ballona Creek to the north, this Westside area is ripe with alluring places for rest and relaxation, including thriving eateries that cater to a diverse and very discerning clientele.

o9 Where To Eat In Playa Del Rey

(credit: Ann H./yelp)


The Tripel
333 Culver Blvd. 
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 821-0333
www.thetripel.com

Arguably the best fine burger joint in Playa Del Rey, this compact gastro pub conquering modern American cuisine also features a mighty fine craft beer list (dubbed Social Lubrication) that frequently rotates. Veteran chefs Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts know their stuff with proof in the locally sourced salads and pastas, like the ink spaghetti. By the way, brunch at this PDR outpost, featuring bloody beer, is the best!

image0101 Where To Eat In Playa Del Rey

(credit: Playa Provisions)


Playa Provisions 
119 Culver Blvd.
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293 
(310) 683-5019
www.playaprovisions.com

Only steps from the beach, go here and you’ll get four separate experiences in one. On hand, there’s a low key coffee and brunch option, a keen dinner area, a dreamy ice cream shop and a back of the house whiskey bar. All come courtesy of Top Chef runner-up Brooke Williamson and her husband Nick Roberts, the same couple behind The Triple, and all are fun and fulfilling to engage, depending on your culinary needs. 

shutterstock 309047633 Where To Eat In Playa Del Rey

(credit: stockyimages/shutterstock)


Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant
193 Culver Blvd. 
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 821-0018
cantalinissalernobeach.com

Simple and hardy Italian cuisine like family-oriented grandmas liked to make is the fare at this Playa Del Rey mainstay. The signature dish is homemade ravioli and the go-to starter is the classic antipasto. Tops on the carte also include hand-tossed pizza, calzone and mild Italian sausage. Buon appetito!

o 15 Where To Eat In Playa Del Rey

(credit: Karyn C./yelp)


Bacari PDR
6805 S Vista Del Mar Lane
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 439-2100
www.bacaripdr.com

This newish entry into the PDR scene is tagged as a wine bar but don’t go away hungry. Small dishes are on hand as are build-your-own cheese-and-salami platters. Meanwhile, the gluten free brioche is a healthy choice among an array of selections including fried chicken sliders and glazed pork belly. The carmelized Brussels sprouts are tops, too, served with pomegranate molasses and crew fraiche. Want a zesty grilled pizza? Order the bacon and brie pie, made with jalapeño peppers and organic tomato sauce. 

o 22 Where To Eat In Playa Del Rey

(credit: Serita M./yelp)


Cafe Milan 
205 Culver Blvd. 
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293 
(310) 306-0059

Breakfast, anyone? The very beachy Cafe Milan is a must in PDR, with the blueberry banana pancakes, a side of bacon and fresh squeezed orange juice a popular order. Park yourself outside for the best experience at this handy cafe that lets regulars keep their personal coffee mugs on hand for easy fill-ups. 

By Jane Lasky 
