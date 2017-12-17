(credit: Billy E./yelp)

Anaheim Hills is a planned community located just south of Yorba Linda and resides within the Anaheim city limits. In recent years, this quiet, hillside community also boasts some amazing places to eat and drink that won’t break the bank.



www.boardandbrew.com 5701 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Suite PAnaheim, CA 92807(714) 685-2188 Board & Brew is all about quality sandwiches and craft beer. Since the launch of their original location in Del Mar in 1979, they have created a loyal fanbase across Southern California with their simple, straightforward menu and consistent everyday value. Sandwiches are made from scratch with real ingredients delivered fresh daily – no preservatives, no substitutes, and no frozen meat. Diehard fans say what keeps them coming back is their secret sauce. First time visitors should try The Turkado + Secret Sauce – piled high with turkey breast, a heaping scoop of avocado, onion, tomato, mayo, and jack cheese on sourdough bread. Adding the Secret Sauce takes this sandwich to whole new level of deliciousness.



www.reunionkitchen.net 5775 E. Santa Ana Canyon RoadAnaheim, CA 92807(714) 283-1062 Reunion Kitchen + Drink defines modern comfort food. They create innovative interpretations of foods that you know and love. The exhibition-style kitchen allows the guest to use their senses of sight, sound, and scent as dishes are created. But the experience doesn’t stop with the food. The bartenders bring their skill and creativity to craft the perfect cocktail. Reunion Kitchen + Drink provides a relaxing dining experience so you can enjoy the company of family and friends.



www.rosines.com 721 S. Weir Canyon Road, Suite 125Anaheim, CA 92808(714) 283-5141 Rosine’s Mediterranean has been fueling the taste buds of diners since 1995. Executive Chef Rosine Najarian is self-taught and uses many of her family’s recipes from her native Syria and Lebanon. Rosine and her son, Hagop, have received much critical acclaim over the years about their food. To this day, Rosine’s philosophy remains the same – “serve the finest Eastern Mediterranean cuisine with the freshest ingredients”. They have a mission of serving quality food made from quality ingredients, especially when it comes to their rotisserie chicken – all-natural, cage-free, no antibiotics, no hormones, and no animal by-products.



www.trueseasonskitchen.com 5675 E. La Palma Ave.Anaheim, CA 92807(714) 462-9223 At True Seasons Organic Kitchen, it is all about enjoying fresh, flavorful food without the worry of additives, preservatives, and ingredient names that you can’t pronounce. They source local, organic, non-GMO ingredients and avoid using heavy oils, chemicals, and processed foods. True Seasons is known for their signature organic hot pot (perfect for our fall/winter season), but they also serve organic rice bowls and homemade ice cream.



www.tempourbankitchen.com 731 S. Weir Canyon Road, Suite 147Anaheim, CA 92808(714) 312-5973 Tempo Urban Kitchen launched three years ago in Brea and has since expanded to a second location in Anaheim Hills. This chef-driven, farm-to-table dining experience unites flavors from around the globe with a south-of-the-border flare. This cuisine took flight in Baja, Mexico about 10 years ago, sometimes called BajaMed or Mexiterranean, using similar cooking techniques of the Mediterranean cultures, utilizing the terroir for winemaking, and farm/sea-to-table experiences. A prime example is the Bone Marrow, served with chimichurri kimchi slaw, crispy shrimp, honey sriracha sauce, flour tortillas, pickled cauliflower, and pickled onion.

Chelsea Madren